Good Samaritan drives lost puppy over 1,400 miles to learn owner doesn’t want her

A puppy ended up 1,400 miles away from home before a good Samaritan brought her back — only to discover the pup wasn’t wanted.

The lost pit bull pup, less than a year old, was found on March 3 on a country road in Midland, Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reports.

After a long trip home, lost dog's owner said she no longer wants her https://t.co/wVxKxZtP6u — Detroit Free Press (@freep) March 11, 2019

The Humane Society of Midland County scanned the dog’s microchip and learned that “Blue” was actually from Florida.

After contacting the dog’s true owner, the shelter got Blue a ride home with a 40-year-old woman from Michigan, who asked not to have her name shared.

The driver took vacation time off of work and, with the help of her 37-year-old brother, hit the road to get Blue back to Florida.

After hopping into the car Friday, crashing at a hotel near Atlanta and driving all day Saturday, they finally made it to the pup’s home.

The owner, however, said she didn’t want Blue anymore.

“She gave up the dog, after I drove more than 1,400 miles,” the driver told the Detroit Free Press. “The only thing she said was she doesn’t have time to train the dog. She doesn’t have time for the dog.”

The driver said the 22-year-old owner had three dogs, but all of them seemed to have run away or gotten stolen.

“I just kinda just put my hands up, like ‘OK, well, if you don’t want the dog,'” she said. “If I left the dog at the house, it was just going to run away again. While I was talking, somebody else came to the door and the dog just took off. I knew it wasn’t going to be a good situation.”

So the driver just got back in the car with Blue and drove back to Michigan.

“I’ll probably bring her back to the shelter because I can’t bring her back home,” the told the Detroit Free Press. “I’m packing up, and will try to make the full stretch back to Michigan today.”