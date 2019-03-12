× FOX8 launching 11 p.m. newscast; Michael Hennessey will anchor

FOX8 will be launching an 11 p.m. newscast on May 1.

Building upon the success of the market leading 10.5 hours of locally-produced news each day, FOX8 adds another 30 minutes of local news coverage, upping the daily total to 11 hours of content every weekday.

“As the most watched local news station in the Triad, moving into the 11 o’clock hour is a natural extension. The FOX8 News at 11 will be a new and meaningful choice for local news that will provide viewers and users with the depth and quality that they have come to expect from WGHP,” said Jim Himes, FOX8’s President and General Manager.

FOX8’s Michael Hennessey will anchor the new newscast, joined by FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton. The additional hour brings FOX8’s Monday-Friday total to 55 hours of local news, by far the most locally produced news content in the Piedmont Triad.

“More people watch our newscasts than anyone else’s in the Triad for a reason. We’re excited to give them another reason by delivering our community something new and exciting at 11pm. The FOX8 News at 11 will offer viewers a different look at the day and what to expect the next morning,” said Kevin Daniels, FOX8 News Director.