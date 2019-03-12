Demonstrators celebrate removal of Winston-Salem Confederate monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A group of demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Fourth and Liberty streets after crews removed and relocated a downtown Confederate monument Tuesday.

The group Hate Out of Winston met to celebrate the statue's removal, but said they hoped the move would spark further change across the state.

“[It] took 114 years to bring this statue down, unfortunately the structural racism is still there, the structural inequality. So I think we have a lot more work than just taking down statues, but we must celebrate that it’s actually down,” Will Cox said.

Lifelong resident Marva Reid didn't attend the group's rally, but said she stopped to watch the first piece of the monument come down and was excited to see the city take action.

"It means a lot. It means a lot to us. And we really appreciate that the city and the mayor said it’s time for it to finally come down,” she said.

Some disagreed with the city's decision to relocate the statue to Salem Cemetery.

“I think that’s kind of moving the problem down the line, I think it will still be vandalized wherever they move it. I think it should really come down because it is a symbol of oppression and it’s generally problematic,” Ethan Shelkey said.

The group held signs listing other sites of monuments in the state, calling for their removal.