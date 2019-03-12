Dad bombarded with birthday wishes after sons post his number on billboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINWOOD, N.J. -- A man in New Jersey has received more than 15,000 messages and calls wishing him a happy birthday, WCBS reports.

It's all thanks to an elaborate prank put together by his sons.

Chris Ferry's birthday is coming up March 16.

Ferry's face and phone number are listed on a giant billboard along the Black Horse Pike into Atlantic City toward the casinos.

"Wish my dad happy birthday. Love, your sons," the billboard reads, along with Ferry's number.

Ferry's two sons, Chris and Mike, who live in Florida, paid for the billboard.

They said it's a continuation of a childhood prank they would play on their dad at restaurants.

"They would always tell the waiter or waitresses that it was my birthday, even when it wasn't," Ferry said.

Mike said they thought local friends would get a kick out of it -- and they did -- but so have others around the world.

"Has it been fun or do you want to kill them?" WCBS asked Ferry.

"It was fun until this morning, then I wanted to kill them, but I'm going with it. I'm having a good time. Most of the messages have been ... well, two or three that were not nice," Ferry said.

Ferry told WCBS he plans to get his sons back for the prank.

"I would love to see him try," Mike said. "I just want to say I love my dad. He always puts other people first, especially me and my brother."

The billboard will stay up through April 6.