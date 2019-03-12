3 wanted in UNCG sexual assault investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A sexual assault involving a female University of North Carolina at Greensboro student was reported on campus Tuesday Morning.

Campus police are investigating the alleged crime, releasing photos of the three men they believe are suspects.

The alleged assault was reported around 10 a.m. The victim said the assault happened around 1 a.m. when she was in her residence hall.

The men gained access into one of the residence halls through a mutual friend.

Students on campus want more security near the residence halls and monitoring on the people who come and go.

“I literally go to my room before it gets dark because I don't feel safe walking here and there, and also on weekends I go home, because staying here getting so many email alerts I don't feel safe,” Bibhuti Timselina said.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, more than 90 percent of sexual assault victims in college do not report the assault.

UNCG has resources available that aim to change that, like the Campus Violence Response Center.

“I think one of the best things we've done was created a confidential reporting option for students in the Campus Violence Response Center and the idea behind that is that not every reporting option is best for every student, so we want students to talk to someone that knows,” said Murphie Chappell, Title IX Coordinator.

With the resources on campus, some students still believe more security needs to be placed in and around the residence halls.

“More security is needed like all around campus because people who are out of campus just go in the buildings saying that that`s my friend so let me get in,” Timselina said.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call campus police.