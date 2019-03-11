World’s oldest living rabbit lives in Chicago suburb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWYN, Ill. — A rabbit living in a Chicago suburb is now a Guinness World Record holder.

Mick celebrated his 16th birthday Feb. 9, making him the world's oldest living rabbit.

Liz Rench, Mick's owner, said she met him while volunteering at an animal shelter that has since been closed.

"He is not only the oldest rabbit I’ve ever known but also one of the sweetest angels out there," Rench said in a Facebook post. "He’s accepted every setback as he’s aged with a positive attitude and he doesn’t seem to be giving up anytime soon."

The oldest living rabbit ever was Flopsy from Australia. Flopsy lived for nearly 19 years.