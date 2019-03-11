× Virginia woman arrested for DUI after allegedly drinking boxed wine at Target

STAFFORD, Va. – A Virginia woman faces a charge of driving under the influence after authorities said she drank boxed wine at Target.

WTVR reported that Diana Thorne, 30, was pulled over earlier this month in Stafford, Va. after a deputy saw a driver flick burning cigarette ashes out of the window.

Thorne allegedly had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. A deputy said there was an empty box of wine in the car and she admitted to drinking the wine at a nearby Target.

Thorne is also accused of kicking two law enforcement officers. She completed a field sobriety test and was taken to a hospital, but then became belligerent and combative, according to officials.

Throne faces charges of driving under the influence, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, use of abusive language and throwing an inflammatory object from a vehicle.