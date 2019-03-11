Woman accused of drinking entire six-pack of beer inside Target dressing room and then leaving with stolen items

Posted 12:46 pm, March 11, 2019, by

LATHROP, Calif. — Police said a shoplifter drank an entire six-pack of beer inside a Target dressing room.

Elysia Johnson took her cart – and a six-pack of Stella Artois – into a dressing room and stayed there for more than an hour Saturday afternoon, according to KTXL.

Police said Johnson finished the beer and left with about $200 in merchandise without paying.

She was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail on suspicion of shoplifting and for three other warrants.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.