Woman accused of drinking entire six-pack of beer inside Target dressing room and then leaving with stolen items

LATHROP, Calif. — Police said a shoplifter drank an entire six-pack of beer inside a Target dressing room.

Elysia Johnson took her cart – and a six-pack of Stella Artois – into a dressing room and stayed there for more than an hour Saturday afternoon, according to KTXL.

Police said Johnson finished the beer and left with about $200 in merchandise without paying.

She was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail on suspicion of shoplifting and for three other warrants.