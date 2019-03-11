× North Carolina man charged after police say he stole a car with children inside

CLAYTON, N.C. — A man has been charged after stealing a car with two children in the backseat, according to WTVD, citing Clayton police.

Brian Keith Allen Jr., 22, has been jailed under a $150,000 bond on charges with stealing a car and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Police said Allen stole a car at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The car had been left running at the gas pumps of a Handee Hugo’s convenience store on Pritchard Road.

Allen said he had no idea there were children in the car and that he was just trying to get to Dunn, according to police.

The children, ages 7 and 3, started to scream as the car pulled away and Allen stopped to ask the kids if they could call someone, police said.

The mother’s phone had been left in the car so the 7-year-old called an uncle. Allen then told the children an address where they could be found.

The Clayton Police Department and Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the unharmed children on Covered Bridge Road and an arrest was made.

Police warn parents to never leave your kids unattended in public, especially inside an unlocked car because criminals will take advantage of an easy opportunity no matter the location.