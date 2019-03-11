New details released after Greensboro officers fire gunshots at suspect accused of driving vehicle at them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two Greensboro police officers fired gunshots at a suspect accused of driving toward them, causing the suspect to crash, but nobody was hurt.

Officers were called to 3111 Darden Road, Apt H, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to an assault.

"During the day on a Sunday, that's just the part that was shocking,” said Librahim Bello, who lives at Village Oaks Condominiums.

Arriving officers learned that a woman set a door on fire and left the scene in a vehicle. Another officer found the vehicle and the driver refused to pull over, according to a Greensboro police news release. Police did not initiate a chase.

The suspect returned to the scene about an hour later and two officers on foot tried to stop driver. The driver sped up, headed in the direction of the officers, according to police.

Police said the officers fired gunshots at the suspect, causing the vehicle to crash.

“Just like fireworks are going off,” Bello said.

Police said the suspect was not shot and was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The officers involved were not hurt and will be placed on administrative duty pending an internal and criminal investigation.

"I could've been going outside with my daughter and the situation could've happened and it would've been traumatic for her,” Bello said.

There is no word on the suspect’s name or charges.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.