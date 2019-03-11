NC Walmart employees see millions in bonuses, Doordash and Instacart under investigation and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses millions in bonuses given to North Carolina Walmart employees, Doordash and Instacart under investigation for tipping policies and Walmart which is now billing itself as a "tech company."
