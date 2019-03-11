× Man charged with assaulting driver for singing to Christmas music

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a man assaulted his driver because he was singing along to Christmas music, according to WTAE.

The victim was driving Clayton Lucas, 25, from a halfway house to a treatment class, along Route 28, on March 4 when the assault took place.

The driver was singing and playing Christmas music when Lucas became mad and started to hit and choke the victim.

The driver nearly lost consciousness.

State police used physical force to put Lucas into handcuffs after he wouldn’t follow commands, WTAE reports.

He is charged with aggravated assaulted among other charges.