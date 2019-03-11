Man arrested after chase, found hiding under porch in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after a highway pursuit when officers found him hiding under someone's porch.

At about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, a trooper tried to stop a Nissan speeding on Highway 52.

After a short pursuit, the car took Exit 92 onto Old U.S. 52 and hit the embankment.

The trooper's patrol car hit a road sign. The trooper was not injured, but the car was damaged in the collision.

The driver of the Nissan got out of the car and ran.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Lexington Police Department looked for the suspect before a K-9 finally found him under a home's front porch on Pine Park Drive.

Maurice Lamont Outten, 20, of Winston-Salem, was charged with felony speeding to elude officers and failure to heed blue light and siren.

35.875405 -80.249227