× Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old boy’s foot, leg crushed on ride at Universal Studios Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lawsuit alleges that a boy’s foot and leg were crushed while riding the “E.T.” ride at Universal Studios Florida in January, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Tiago Perez, 11, of Brazil, got his left foot stuck between the ride vehicle and cement at the end of the ride, according to his attorney Edmund Normand.

The boy broke multiple bones in his toes, foot and leg.

“Prior to this incident, [Universal] had knowledge that the design, manufacture, testing, construction, and/or operation of the E.T. Adventure ride, created an unreasonably dangerous ride resulting in injuries to guests, but [Universal] continued to market the ride as safe to the unsuspecting public,” the lawsuit said.

Normand claims his client wasn’t doing anything wrong and was just being “a normal kid.”

Universal declined the Sentinel’s request for comment.