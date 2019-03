It’s here!

On Tuesday, March 12, IHOP will give away free pancakes in honor of Free Pancake Day.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at IHOPs across the country.

Guests can visit the restaurant to order up a free short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes.

The promotion also goes to a good cause with this event supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.