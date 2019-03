GREENSBORO, N.C. — A home was damaged in a fire in Greensboro Monday night.

Firefighters came to 4314 Selborne Drive around 9:50 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames at the back of the house.

The fire is now out.

The residents were able to make it out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

36.143321 -79.926987