Driver passes school bus, arrested with more than $10,000 in stolen Disneyland merchandise

MOJAVE, Calif. — A driver passed a school bus and ended up getting booked with more than $10,000 in stolen Disneyland merchandise.

California Highway Patrol’s Mojave District shared the story on Facebook on Saturday.

On Friday, troopers were keeping an eye on school buses in the Roasmond area when a gray Nissan Sentra passed a school bus with red flashing lights and its stop sign extended.

An officer pulled the car over and realized the driver had a suspended license.

Upon further investigation, police learned the driver had over $10,000 in stolen merchandise from Disneyland as well as other illegal paraphernalia.

After booking the suspect into Kern County Jail, police contacted Disneyland security and made plans to return the stolen goods.

“Disneyland can now return to being the happiest place on earth,” Highway Patrol wrote in the post. “Well maybe second happiest, because the CHP – Academy is the happiest place on earth!”