Dodge the diet disasters and find out what’s really healthy to eat
Americans are more confused than ever about what to eat to achieve optimal health.
Much of this has to do with questionable information coming from a variety of sources, from your hairdresser to the Internet.
While the hype around quick fixes seems alluring, the recommendations might not be based on science and the sources may not be credible.
This National Nutrition Month, Registered Dietitian Laura Buxenbaum from the Dairy Alliance is here to help us cut through the confusion and to stop falling for diet disasters.
Prepare this high protein breakfast the day before serving, if desired. Cover and chill. Reheat the quiche muffins in the microwave on High power, covered, 20 seconds or until hot.
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs
- 1/3 cup whole milk
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1/2 cup diced ham
- 1/4 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 2 tablespoons diced pimiento
- 1 tablespoon minced green onion
- 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk and butter in a large bowl; stir in the cheese and the remaining ingredients.
- Portion the mixture between 12 lightly greased, standard-size non-stick muffin cups; place on a baking sheet.
- Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until puffed and set.
- Remove from the oven; cool 3 minutes.
- Gently loosen the quiche muffins with a small offset spatula; remove from the pan.