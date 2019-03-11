× Dodge the diet disasters and find out what’s really healthy to eat

Americans are more confused than ever about what to eat to achieve optimal health.

Much of this has to do with questionable information coming from a variety of sources, from your hairdresser to the Internet.

While the hype around quick fixes seems alluring, the recommendations might not be based on science and the sources may not be credible.

This National Nutrition Month, Registered Dietitian Laura Buxenbaum from the Dairy Alliance is here to help us cut through the confusion and to stop falling for diet disasters.

Ham and Swiss Quiche Muffins

Prepare this high protein breakfast the day before serving, if desired. Cover and chill. Reheat the quiche muffins in the microwave on High power, covered, 20 seconds or until hot.

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup diced ham

1/4 cup fresh spinach leaves

2 tablespoons diced pimiento

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

Directions