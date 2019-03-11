Deputies say North Carolina mother walked in on man molesting her 7-year-old daughter

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A mother in Rowan County walked in on a man molesting her 7-year-old daughter, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Homer David Compton, Jr., 47, faces six counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies were called Saturday and the incident became a standoff after the suspect allegedly grabbed a rifle and began making suicidal threats.

Compton eventually came out of the home and was arrested. He was jailed in Rowan County under a $1,250,000 bond.

Investigators said he may have been sexually molesting the victim for several months.

