× Armed bank robbery suspect possibly headed onto UNC Charlotte campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The University of North Carolina at Charlotte warned students and staff Monday morning that somebody had robbed a credit union and may be headed to campus.

WCNC reported that the school sent out an alert late Monday morning that the State Employee’s Credit Union on University City Boulevard had been robbed.

An armed, masked man robbed the credit union and may be headed onto campus toward Chancellor’s Place, according to the school. He may be driving a green Honda Accord or Civic.