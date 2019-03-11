9 puppies rescued from burning home in McLeansville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. -- A neighborhood in the Triad breathing a sigh of relief after a litter of puppies trapped inside a burning home were saved.

Nine puppies were rescued from a house fire on Silverbrook Court early Sunday morning.

Michael Beatty, a neighbor, spotted the flames and called 911.

"I saw some black smoke and I know that wasn't normal here in this neighborhood," Beatty said.

Keicha Milton, who lives on the same street, says her first thought when she saw the flames was to save the dogs.

"As soon as [the firefighters] got here, we were just like, 'There's puppies in there and a mom and dad in the back,'" Milton said.

Firefighters with the Greensboro Fire Department and McLeansville Fire Department broke down part of the fence to let two dogs in the backyard escape and cut out a hole in the garage door to rescue nine 6-week old puppies.

All the dogs survived.

"I'm just grateful that we were able to save the puppies and he can have the mom and dad and everybody back together," Milton said.

Neighbors said the man living at the house was out of town at the time of the fire.

Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Dwayne Church says the cause of the fire was a heat lamp on the back porch that was being used to keep the adult dogs warm. Church says the lamp ignited some bedding material.