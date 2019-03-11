14-year-old killed in fight ‘over a brownie’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — An eighth grader was stabbed to death in an after-school fight over a brownie, according to KTRK.

Brian Angel, a 14-year-old, was at a convenience store across from Jane Long Academy in Houston when a fight erupted on Wednesday.

"It was over a brownie," Brian's friend, Sergio Munoz, told KTRK. "It was ridiculous. I think that (other) kid was not healthy mentally and caused him to pull out his knife and cut him."

After a search, police found the 14-year-old suspect in the stabbing. The teenager has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Houston Independent School District said in a statement: