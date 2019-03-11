14-year-old killed in fight ‘over a brownie’

HOUSTON — An eighth grader was stabbed to death in an after-school fight over a brownie, according to KTRK.
Brian Angel, a 14-year-old, was at a convenience store across from Jane Long Academy in Houston when a fight erupted on Wednesday.
"It was over a brownie," Brian's friend, Sergio Munoz, told KTRK. "It was ridiculous. I think that (other) kid was not healthy mentally and caused him to pull out his knife and cut him."
After a search, police found the 14-year-old suspect in the stabbing. The teenager has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Houston Independent School District said in a statement:
"We are heartbroken to learn that our student has passed away. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who loved and cared for him. We had counselors available at Jane Long Academy this week to offer emotional support to students and staff and they will return after Spring Break."