Subway apologizes after video appears to show NC worker hitting, cursing at woman; woman says she’s filing charges

CONCORD, N.C. — A video showing what appears to be a Concord Subway worker hitting a woman then cursing at her has gone viral.

Tina Richardson told WSOC she bought the sandwich at the store in the Village on the Concord Parkway for an elderly woman she takes care of.

But when she got home, Richardson said the sandwich was not what she ordered.

She said she went back to the store to ask for a refund.

Richardson said that is when a worker got the manager, who came out, cursed at her, and threw the sandwich at her head.

She said she doesn’t want anybody to be treated like that.

“He doesn’t get to treat anybody like that and that they get somebody into Subway to treat people with respect and fix problems when you’re wrong. That’s what you’re supposed to do,” Richardson said.

Richardson said she plans on filing charges.

A Subway spokesperson said the franchise owner regrets how he handled the situation, saying “The local team has reached out to the guest to apologize on behalf of the restaurant as this incident is inconsistent with the high standards Subway requires of its franchise owners.”

