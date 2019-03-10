Stage 4 cancer patient speaks out after police searched his hospital room for marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- Police didn't find anything and the man wasn't cited. Now the city of Bolivar, Missouri and police are investigating, according to WDAF.

Nolan Sousley said he doesn't smoke marijuana and only uses CBD oil to help treat his cancer.

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt spoke with Sousely Saturday afternoon about the incident and how CBD makes his life manageable.

Wednesday night, Sousley said he was just trying to get some rest.

"He said I smelled marijuana coming from you room. I was like, it's not me. I didn't have any marijuana, so leave me alone because I'm trying to sleep," Sousley said.

Sousley said a security guard at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar accused him of smoking marijuana.

Sousley has stage four pancreatic cancer. In a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, you hear Soulsey mention he had THC oil but took it out of the hospital.

Missourians voted to make medical marijuana legal in Missouri but the change hasn't happened yet.

Ultimately officers did find CBD oil, which is legal in the state of Missouri.

You can see police come into his hospital room in the video and begin to go through his things when he never gave them permission to do.

Sousley's wife Amber Kidwell said she's glad the state approved medical marijuana and hopes it will help people like CBD helps Nolan.

"It's huge for us, because it's a medical thing," Kidwell said. "It's a medical cannabis to help him with his life. A better quality of life. Why do we not get that opportunity to give him a better quality of life?"

Sousley said he would like to see the security guard lose his job and the couple hopes the viral confrontation has a positive outcome.

"People you don't know are saying don't give up. Keep fighting, and it makes you want to fight more, and then you have people telling their story," Sousley said. "To me that's even bigger. You're reading stories of people saying we're fighting the same fight.

Citizens Memorial said in a statement it is policy to call law enforcement if drug abuse is suspected but didn't indicate administrators wanted Sousley's bags searched. The Bolivar Police Department hasn't commented on their actions but said they've received threats since the video went live.