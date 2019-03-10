Southwest Guilford basketball player hurt during game; players in gym pray as he is taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HICKORY, N.C. – A Southwest Guilford basketball player was taken to the hospital after a terrible fall during the state playoffs on Saturday.

The Southwest Guilford Cowboys were playing Concord Cox Mill in the West Regional Final in Hickory when Christian Martin went in for a dunk, got off balance and came down hard.

Martin was down for a long time as the players and many in the gym prayed. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on Martin’s current condition.

Southwest Guilford went on to win the game in an 88-58 victory.