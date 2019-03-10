Southwest Guilford basketball player hurt during game; players in gym pray as he is taken to hospital

Posted 1:03 pm, March 10, 2019, by

HICKORY, N.C. – A Southwest Guilford basketball player was taken to the hospital after a terrible fall during the state playoffs on Saturday.

The Southwest Guilford Cowboys were playing Concord Cox Mill in the West Regional Final in Hickory when Christian Martin went in for a dunk, got off balance and came down hard.

Martin was down for a long time as the players and many in the gym prayed. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on Martin’s current condition.

Southwest Guilford went on to win the game in an 88-58 victory.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.