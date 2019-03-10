× Police ask for public’s help after decomposed body found near busy North Carolina road

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews police said they were on the scene of a death investigation Friday, according to WSOC.

Officers responded to East John Street near Interstate 485. They said a roadside cleanup worker discovered the body in a wooded area.

Channel 9 crews saw police set up on the side of the road gathering clues.

Officers said they found an adult bicycle next to the decomposed remains. They said it is possible that a cyclist was hit by a car, but it’s too early to know for sure.

Police said traffic on East John Street was down to one lane for the investigation.

Neighbors said they saw police arrive Friday morning and saw officers combing for clues for hours.

“Kept looking out the front window questioning what’s going on down there,” neighbor Kara Baertlein said.

Officials have since cleared the scene. Detectives said it appears the remains are of an adult white male, but the person’s identity is unknown. Police said they believe the body had been there for several weeks.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person, who was wearing light brown work boots, blue jeans and a multicolored coat.

They said the bicycle is a Huffy brand and purple and silver.

Anyone with information can call the Matthews Police Department at (704) 847-5555.