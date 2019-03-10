Deputies investigating second shooting in 2 days at home in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Jamestown Saturday at the same home where shots were fired early Friday morning.
Someone opened fire at a home on Forestdale Drive just before 1 a.m. Friday. Then, deputies responded to the same home Saturday night.
The homeowner said somebody drove by and started shooting. Nobody was hurt.
Neighbors told FOX8 that a mother and her son lived in the home where the bullets hit.
“Everyone has kids in this neighborhood and you know it could’ve been a kid that got hit,” said Julie Cogdill, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years. “Hopefully that’s the end of it. I hope they catch whoever did it though, because that’s not right.”
35.997219 -79.941736