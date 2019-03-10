Deputies investigating second shooting in 2 days at home in Jamestown

Posted 8:41 am, March 10, 2019, by

JAMESTOWN, N.C. – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Jamestown Saturday at the same home where shots were fired early Friday morning.

Someone opened fire at a home on Forestdale Drive just before 1 a.m. Friday. Then, deputies responded to the same home Saturday night.

The homeowner said somebody drove by and started shooting. Nobody was hurt.

Neighbors told FOX8 that a mother and her son lived in the home where the bullets hit.

“Everyone has kids in this neighborhood and you know it could’ve been a kid that got hit,” said Julie Cogdill, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years. “Hopefully that’s the end of it. I hope they catch whoever did it though, because that’s not right.”

Google Map for coordinates 35.997219 by -79.941736.

Forestdale Dr, Jamestown, NC

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.