Deputies investigating second shooting in 2 days at home in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Jamestown Saturday at the same home where shots were fired early Friday morning.

Someone opened fire at a home on Forestdale Drive just before 1 a.m. Friday. Then, deputies responded to the same home Saturday night.

The homeowner said somebody drove by and started shooting. Nobody was hurt.

Neighbors told FOX8 that a mother and her son lived in the home where the bullets hit.

“Everyone has kids in this neighborhood and you know it could’ve been a kid that got hit,” said Julie Cogdill, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years. “Hopefully that’s the end of it. I hope they catch whoever did it though, because that’s not right.”

35.997219 -79.941736