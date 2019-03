Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Crews put out a house fire in the 700 block of Brookline Street in Winston-Salem on Sunday morning.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

The home appears to be a loss. A police forensic truck was also on the scene.

36.065334 -80.225034