Community holds moment of silence for Carolyn Tiger, Greensboro mother shot and killed while driving with children

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Dozens of family and friends gathered in Greensboro to pay respects to a woman who was shot and killed after a car wreck.

Friends and family are still trying to cope with the tragedy that cut Carolyn Tiger’s life short.

Greensboro police say Tiger was involved in a minor crash with another car near Meadowview Drive. The other car followed Tiger down South Elm-Eugene Street, then blocked her car in at Patton Avenue. Police say the driver got out of the car, grabbed a rifle from the trunk and opened fire.

Tiger was driving with two young children in the back seat. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Witnesses say the alleged shooter was driving a light blue Hyundai.

Tiger’s coworkers gathered Sunday at the KFC on Bessemer Avenue to honor her life.

“It breaks my heart because you know she was trying really hard to get everywhere in life she wanted to go. She was giving it all she had,” Michelle Palm, the manager at KFC, previously told FOX8.