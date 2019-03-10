× 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in High Point neighborhood

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One man is dead and two women are injured after a shooting outside a home in High Point early Sunday morning, according to police.

Shawn E. Mitchell Jr., 26, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, according to a High Point police press release.

Police said a 25-year-old High Point woman was shot in the leg and a 22-year-old Thomasville woman was shot in the abdomen.

The woman shot in the leg has been treated and released from High Point Regional Hospital. The woman shot in the abdomen was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro in serious condition.

Police said a fight started at a gas station on Lake Avenue. Then, at least two women were in a fight in the roadway in the 400 block of Lake Avenue with several onlookers, according to police.

Police said at some point during the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot all three suspects.

Neighbors called police at about 4:30 a.m., who responded and found the victims. Mitchell was found in the road with a gunshot wound to his head.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive. Anyone with any information can call High Point Police Detective Knight at (336) 887-7864 or Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

35.946278 -79.998236