Woman wins Virginia Lottery 30 times in one day

RICHMOND, Va. – Some people have all the luck. On February 11, 2019, that person was Deborah Brown.

Brown won the Virginia Lottery 30 times that day. She initially bought 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers: 1-0-3-1. She said she just had a feeling.

“A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers,” she said. “I nearly had a heart attack!”

Later that day, she bought 10 more tickets with the same numbers. Sure enough, that night the winning numbers were: 1-0-3-1

Each of her 30 plays won the $5,000 top prize. She recently picked her check for $150,000.

“She bought all her tickets at Irongate Shell located at 6437 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “Ms. Brown said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, but she’s considering some home renovation.”