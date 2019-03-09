Woman accused of shooting boyfriend because he was snoring too loud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COCOA, Fla. – A woman in Florida is accused of shooting and injuring her boyfriend for snoring too loud.

WKMB reported that Lorie Morin has been jailed without bond on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Officials said it happened Wednesday night in the Brevard County community of Cocoa during a domestic dispute over the victim’s snoring.

Deputies said the suspect originally told investigators that the shooting was an accident.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

"To hear that it was over him snoring is kind of shocking. It's kind of crazy,” neighbor Samantha Bobier told WKMB.