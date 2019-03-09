× Wingstops hot wing shops opening in Triad, another in Greensboro and more in High Point and Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A hot wing brand is making its way by droves into the Triad. Wingstop is opening at 4205 Wendover Ave. in Greensboro on March 16.

The Greensboro News & Record reported that it is the second Wingstop to open in Greensboro and more are coming.

The brand entered the Triad market with an opening at 3208 W. Gate City Blvd. last October.

Wingstops are opening in April at 2101 N. Main St. in High Point and 340 Summit Square in Winston-Salem, said Andy Nicks of Atticus Franchise Group, an Atlanta company that manages the Triad and Charlotte locations of the hot wing chain.

Nicks said two more Wingstops are planned for the Triad. One may open in Kernersville and Winston-Salem is targeted for a second.

