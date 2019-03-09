× Teen brothers reported missing in western North Carolina

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for two teenage brothers reported missing in western North Carolina who were last seen on Feb. 15.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 17-year-old Scott Plott and 13-year-old Joseph Plott. Deputies believe they may still be in their local area.

Clay County is in the far west, southern region of North Carolina that borders Georgia. Images of the brothers were posted this week to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Scott has a cross tattoo on one of his legs and a flame design on his right forearm, according to officials. The top of his hair was colored blonde when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen either of the Plott brothers, can call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (828)389-6354.