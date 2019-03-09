Police: Video shows child finding drugs man allegedly dropped in line at Subway restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN, Conn. - Connecticut police have arrested a man this week who allegedly dropped a bag of drugs – that was later discovered by a child – in a Subway restaurant.

Henry Marrero-Rodriguez, 47, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and possession of narcotics/controlled substance, police said.

On Nov. 22, 2017, police were called to the Subway after a manager said a customer turned in a bag of suspected narcotics. Police seized the sandwich bag - containing several small baggies filled with a white powder substance.

A woman told police she was ordering food with her two children when her 7-year-old son found the bag in the chip display, seemingly dropped by a previous customer. The child held the bag for a moment before handing it to his mother, but police said he never came directly in contact with the drugs or required medical attention.

Surveillance video also showed a man and woman enter the store about 30 minutes before the drugs were found. The man, who police later identified as Marrero-Rodriguez, is seen reaching into his coat pocket to retrieve his cellphone. As the phone is removed from his pocket, a clear sandwich bag can be seen falling out and onto the chip display. Marrero-Rodriguez and the woman leave the store without noticing the missing bag. The seized narcotics were later tested and identified as cocaine and fentanyl. Marrero-Rodriguez was positively identified with the help of outside agencies and by the video surveillance footage. Marrero-Rodriguez was held on a $50,000 bond and went before a judge Friday.