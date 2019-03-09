Police said man walked up to kids, told them ‘sorry’ and then shot their dog in the face

DALLAS, Texas — Police said they are looking for a man accused of walking up to a group of children, saying “sorry,” and then shooting their dog in the face.

WFAA reported that Dallas police are currently trying to identify the suspect after the 9-month-old Labrador Retriever mix named Nolan was shot outside an apartment complex on Thursday.

Stranger said 'sorry,' then shot children's dog in the face, Dallas mom says https://t.co/gNOx9DrXEp pic.twitter.com/txBR0xZLKc — WFAA (@wfaa) March 9, 2019

The bullet went through Nolan’s mouth and out the jaw, but the dog is expected to recover, after about $7,000 worth of surgery.

Nolan’s owner, Genola Vance, said she asked her son and nephews to take out the trash and the dog followed them.

Shortly later, she said the children came back screaming about somebody shooting Nolan and then running off.

“They said he just looked at them, said ‘sorry’, and then shot him,” Vance said. “He ran by me into the house and there was blood everywhere.”

If police find the suspect, he will face charges of animal cruelty.