× Missing 70-year-old North Carolina man found dead, officials say

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Watauga County investigators said they found a 70-year-old man dead more than 24 hours after he was last seen, according to WSOC.

Officials said they responded to an area near Bradford Trailer Park on Blue Bird Lane after receiving a 911 call around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said they found a man’s body and identified him as John Adams.

Adams was reported missing around 7 p.m. Friday. Officials said he was last seen on Green Briar Road around 3:30 that morning.

A silver alert was issued, and investigators conducted a search throughout the night for Adams. ASU police and ASU emergency management officials helped by bringing in their drone.

Officials said they’re still investigating the circumstances surrounding Adam’s death.