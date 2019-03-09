Man sentenced to jail after attacking McDonald’s worker over straw in viral video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A man who was caught on video attacking a McDonald’s worker over a straw has been sentenced to jail.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Daniel Willis Taylor, 40, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited with 58 days after he pleaded no contest to two counts of battery.

The attack happened at a McDonald’s in St. Petersburg, Fla. on New Year’s Eve of 2018.

Yasmine James was behind the counter when police said Taylor forcefully grabbed her and pulled her up onto the counter.

James defended herself by punching Taylor in the face, as he held on to her shirt’s collar, according to police.

Biandudi says the argument started when Taylor went over to the condiment bar to grab a straw. When he noticed there were none, she says he began screaming at the employees.