Deputies arrest third suspect in Alamance County home break-in

Posted 12:26 pm, March 9, 2019, by

Zurich Ross Jackson

ALAMANACE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a third suspect after a home in Alamance County was broken into.

Zurich Ross Jackson, 25, was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond on charges of felony breaking and entering and damage to property.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4300 block of Mebane Rogers Road on Feb. 17 after the homeowner said he came home and found a strange car in his driveway. The car sped off as he pulled in.

The homeowner said he entered his front door and saw two people jump out of a back bedroom window.

He called 911 and gave descriptions and two suspects were arrested shortly later.

Jackson recently turned himself in, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Google Map for coordinates 36.110969 by -79.297864.

The 4300 block of Mebane Rogers Road in Alamance County

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.