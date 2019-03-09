× Deputies arrest third suspect in Alamance County home break-in

ALAMANACE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a third suspect after a home in Alamance County was broken into.

Zurich Ross Jackson, 25, was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond on charges of felony breaking and entering and damage to property.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4300 block of Mebane Rogers Road on Feb. 17 after the homeowner said he came home and found a strange car in his driveway. The car sped off as he pulled in.

The homeowner said he entered his front door and saw two people jump out of a back bedroom window.

He called 911 and gave descriptions and two suspects were arrested shortly later.

Jackson recently turned himself in, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

