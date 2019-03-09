× 19 sent to hospital after wreck involving car and bus near South Carolina elementary school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a wreck involving a bus and a car near a South Carolina elementary school.

WMBF reported that 19 passengers have been taken to area hospitals after the wreck, reported at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Browns Ferry Road near Browns Ferry Elementary School in Georgetown County.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and at least one victim was airlifted, but nobody died, according to authorities

The passengers have been taken to hospitals in Georgetown County, Conway and Waccamaw, according to WMBF.

There is no word on what caused the crash.