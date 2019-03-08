× Your dog could end up on a beer label in this brewery’s photo contest

Your favorite friend could end up on the label of your favorite drink!

Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, based in Roseland, Virginia, is looking for the dog that they will illustrate on labels of their Gold Leaf Lager.

Anyone is invited to submit a photo of their dog to the “Adventure Dog Photo Contest” from Feb. 25 to March 22.

Then, on March 23 (National Puppy Day), Devil’s Backbone will let the public vote on which of the top five dogs should make the final cut.

Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company has the full details on how to enter your dog to the contest online.