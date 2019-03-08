× UNC and NBA star Rasheed Wallace named head basketball coach of North Carolina high school

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools announced Friday morning that Charles E. Jordan High School’s new basketball coach is University of North Carolina and NBA star Rasheed Wallace, WTVD reports.

Wallace, a Philadelphia native, played for UNC from 1993-95 before embarking on a National Basketball Association career that included an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Along with Jerry Stackhouse, Wallace led the Tar Heels to the 1995 Final Four before making the jump to professional basketball.

Wallace said he had already met with the players on Jordan’s junior varsity and varsity basketball teams.

