× North Carolina man buys second winning $1 million lottery ticket at same spot

CONCORD, N.C. – A North Carolina man bought a $1 million lottery ticket for the second time in two years, both times from the same store.

“What are the odds of this happening?” said Terry Splawn, of Concord. “I can’t believe I won the lottery not once, but twice!”

His first run in with good luck happened in April 2017 when he bought a Millionaire Bucks ticket from Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord.

The second happened Wednesday, less than two years later, when he bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket from the same store, according to lottery officials.

“I was surprised,” Splawn said, according to a lottery press release. “I couldn’t believe I hit again. I just thought, ‘This can’t be happening.’”

It was, and Splawn claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,506.

“My wife spent most of the last prize remodeling our home,” Splawn said. “I’m keeping this one. I’m going to put it aside for a rainy day.”

The $20 ticket launched in October 2018 with four top prizes of $4 million and six $1 million prizes. Three $4 million prizes and four $1 million prizes remain.