Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One of the oldest southern white rhinos lives at the North Carolina Zoo.

The record age is 53. Olivia is 51.

The zoo recently lost Olivia’s long time companion Stan. He lived to be 49 and served as an ambassador for the zoo.

In the wild, rhinos live to be 20 to 30 years old. Zookeepers say the fact that these animals live so long is a testament to the care they receive at the zoo.