× Man arrested after breaking into woman’s home and making tortillas

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after making some fresh tortillas and eating a can of soup at someone else’s apartment, WAPP reports.

At about 7:17 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to a burglary on the 4000 block of North 53rd Lane in Phoenix, Arizona.

There, they arrested Jerry Christopher Drane.

The people at the apartment first noticed that something was odd when a burning smell wafted through the apartment.

“So she went out here and found the guy cooking the tortilla right here,” said Alex Herron, one of the women living at the apartment, according to WAPP.

The two women then confronted the man, telling him that he could take the food and asking him to leave.

Drane then grabbed a can of chowder and went to the balcony in front of the apartment, WAPP reports.

“While I was talking on the phone with 911, my roommate told me the man was trying really hard to get in the door, to try and open the door really hard,” Herron said.

Drane had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol, according to court documents.

In a police interview, however, he said he couldn’t remember what happened and refused to tell officers who he meant to go see because he didn’t want them to “catch flak for this.”

The court barred him from ever visiting that apartment complex again and also barred him from consuming alcohol.