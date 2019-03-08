× Man accused of killing wife, 2 friends when they wouldn’t let him drive drunk

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. – A man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and two friends when they wouldn’t let him drive drunk.

WTVA reported that Michael Martin Barnhill, 30, of Winona, Mass., faces three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Officials said it happened Friday at the friends’ home during a party for the wife’s 27th birthday.

After his wife kept his keys from him, Barnhill went outside to the truck and then back inside where he allegedly shot his wife, Marlee Barnhill, in the chest.

The two friends who lived there, Jim Harrell and Brooks Harrell, tried to step in and were also shot, according to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker.

Barnhill is then accused of running from the house but returning and acting like he did not know what happened. He has been jailed without bond.