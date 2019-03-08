× Man accused of installing camera in NC woman’s bedroom, stalking arrested after fleeing state

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man reportedly fled North Carolina after law enforcement started looking for him on a number of charges.

On Thursday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office took Mark Allen Raisley, 31, into custody on charges of felony disclosure of private images, felony installing a photographic imaging device in a room, misdemeanor harassing phone call, misdemeanor cyberstalking and misdemeanor stalking.

Back on Oct. 2, a woman told the sheriff’s office that a man she knew was harassing her.

She said the man had hacked her social media accounts and placed a hidden camera in her bedroom.

She accused him of creating fake social media accounts to constantly contact her, repeatedly calling her and showing up at her home unannounced.

Randolph County’s Criminal Investigations Division began looking into the allegations and charged Raisley with several crimes.

The sheriff’s office says Raisley left the state when he learned that law enforcement had gotten involved.

He was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Georgia, but fought extradition.

On Thursday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office picked him up in Georgia on a Governor’s Warrant and brought back to Randolph County.