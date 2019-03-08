× Krispy Kreme celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with green doughnuts, chance to win doughnuts for 1 year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with green doughnuts and a chance to win doughnuts for a year.

The green doughnuts will be available at stores nationwide all weekend from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17.

Customers can also have the chance to win a Golden Dozen Pass, which means they can get one dozen free original glazed doughnuts per month until St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

