Jan-Michael Vincent, ‘80s heartthrob best known for TV’s ‘Airwolf,’ dies at North Carolina hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jan-Michael Vincent, an ‘80s heartthrob best known for starring in TV’s Airwolf, has died, according to TMZ. He was 74.

Vincent died Feb. 10 at a hospital in Asheville, but news of his death is just now being made public.

Cardiac arrest and bradycardia were listed as immediate causes of death on his death certificate.

Vincent was best known for his role as attack helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke on the TV series Airwolf, which aired from 1984 to 1987, and as the hero of the 1978 movie Big Wednesday.

Vincent’s career was launched when a talent agent spotted him just as he was finishing a stint in the National Guard, according to IMDb.

His first on-screen appearance was The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Chinese Junk in 1967, followed by several roles in the late 1960s that led to his movie career.