‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury

CHICAGO -- A grand jury has indicted "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett after police say he made up a story about being attacked by two men, NBC News reports.

The actor faces 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct and filing a false report.

Earlier today, Chicago police launched an internal investigation into the case.

The police department says a lot of false information was leaked to the media during the investigation, so they want to find out where it came from .

Smollett denies the allegations.